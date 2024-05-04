19 C
Athens
May 4, 2024
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Πρόγραμμα «Σπίτι μου»: Ποια περιοχή… ξεπούλησε –…

Οι business της Ρωσίας με το φυσικό…

Μεγαλώνει η απειλή για την οικονομία της…

Γιατί η Ελλάδα πληρώνει πρόωρα μνημονιακό χρέος

Μπάιντεν: Σχεδόν 90 Δημοκρατικοί τον πιέζουν να…

Wonderplant: Νέα επένδυση 50 εκατ. ευρώ και…

Ρεύμα: Ρεκόρ συμμετοχής των ΑΠΕ το 1ο…

Bitcoin on Track To Explode by Over…

Bitcoin Whales Bought The Dip, Netting 47,000…

Ουρουγουάη: Σε θεραπεία για τον καρκίνο θα…

Όλα τα οικονομικά νέα που δεν θέλουν να μάθετε!
Image default
CryptoNews

Bitcoin Whales Bought The Dip, Netting 47,000 BTC In 24 Hours

While many market segments panic-sold their Bitcoin (BTC) this week, the digital currency’s largest whales seem to have bought the dip with size.

Whales Buy The Bitcoin Dip

According to data provided by CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju, active Bitcoin whale addresses accumulated 47,000 BTC within 24 hours following Bitcoin’s slide this week below $57,000 per coin.

An active whale address is defined as owning at least 100 BTC, and having engaged in on-chain activity within the past day. Young Ju said the balances discount centralized exchanges and Bitcoin miners, but include certain Bitcoin custodians such as Bitcoin ETF providers.

“We’re entering a new era,” Young Ju wrote to Twitter regarding the data. Though whale balances have significantly increased since Bitcoin spot ETFs were approved in the United States this year, the executive says this week’s balance spike was “not ETF related.”

#Bitcoin whales accumulated 47K $BTC in the past 24 hours. We’re entering a new era. pic.twitter.com/SXgzToN8GU

— Ki Young Ju (@ki_young_ju) May 3, 2024

A day prior, Young Ju highlighted how new Bitcoin whales, including spot ETF buyers, went underwater on their investments after Bitcoin plunged under $60,800.

Similarly, analysis from lead Glassnode analyst James Check found that Bitcoin’s broader short-term holder cost basis as of Wednesday was $59,600. Statistically, short-term holders are more likely to panic sell their holdings once their cost basis is lost, exacerbating price volatility at the time.

Regardless, Check also said that the dip was of a standard size seen in typical Bitcoin bull markets, and predicted it would make a good time to buy. As of Friday, Bitcoin has surged back to $62,700, proving profitable for anyone who followed his advice.

Interpreting The Data

According to analyst TXMCtrades, the increased whale address balance may actually not represent whales accumulating coins, but instead show “innocuous wallet management flow” among larger entities.

“There are hundreds/thousands of unidentified on-chain entities with big footprints, but people who don’t look at this data all day will be encouraged to leap to wild conclusions,” he wrote to Twitter on Friday.

Bitcoin ETF data shows that the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) had net inflows on Friday for the first time since launching as a Bitcoin spot ETF, possibly signaling the first strong inflow day for Bitcoin ETFs at large in almost a month.

Σχετικα αρθρα

Bitcoin on Track To Explode by Over 1,500%, According to On-Chain Analyst Willy Woo

admin

Bitcoin Price Prediction: 60K CRITICAL LEVEL, What Next?

admin

Crypto Market To See 30-40% Crash; Bitcoin Price To $52k is Inevitable

admin

Why Did Bitcoin (BTC) Fall? Will the Decline Continue?

admin

Bitcoin Price Nosedives, Can Bulls Save The Key Support at $60K?

admin

Bitcoin price red alert as 7-month green streak ends; How bad is it?

admin

Why Bitcoin Price Was Down In April Month? What Next For BTC Price?

admin

Bitcoin Price Bounces Back To $64,500 But Is It Enough To Avoid Drop?

admin

‘Final warning’ as Bitcoin faces imminent devastating capitulation

admin

Has Bitcoin topped out? Peter Brandt signals potential end of bull run

admin

Bitcoin Under Pressure But Whales Hold Over $331 Billion Of BTC: A Sign To Buy?

admin

Bitcoin in ‘post-halving danger zone’; Here’s what it means for BTC

admin