aade:-attica-tax-authority-services-transferred-to-the-center-for-capital-taxation-(kefok)

The organizational transformation of capital taxation services in Attica was completed today. Specifically, according to an announcement by the AADE, as of today, 20/05/2024, services for property transfer and real estate ownership taxation of the following tax offices: IG’ Athens, Agioi Anargyroi, Glyfada, Ilioupoli, Kallithea, Nea Ionia, A’ Piraeus, E’ Piraeus, Nikaia, and Peristeri, have been transferred to the Center for Capital Taxation (KEFOK).

Taxpayers in Attica will now be served as follows:

• Digitally, by the Attica KEFOK, through the My Requests application on the myAADE digital portal (myaade.gov.gr) or via the myAADE app.

• By phone, through the Taxpayer Service Center (KEF), at +30 213 162 1000, during working days and hours from 7:30 AM to 5:00 PM.