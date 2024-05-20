outstanding-distinctions-in-verona,-italy-for-sakellaropoulos-organic-farms

An incredibly unique distinction of very high prestige, with the conquest of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd category places, was noted in Verona, Italy, for Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms at the recognized international competition AIPO D’ARGENTO 2024.



With three different olive oils in the top positions and 16 awards in total, they are the big winners of the international competition in Verona, Italy, promoting high-quality Greek olive growing around the world.

The announcement of these results, with 1 Gran Goccia D ‘Oro, 10 Goccia D’ Oro awards and 1 Goccia D’ Argento awards, is an incredible and complete victory for Greece, Sparta and Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms in such a difficult and demanding global competition of high prestige, in Verona, Italy.

It should be noted that the conquest of the first 3 places in an entire category in the international and major competition in Italy, with winners the gourmet olive oils by Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms, is a rare and historic event for international olive growing.

The 21st edition of the competition took place in Verona, Italy, from April 23 to May 15, 2024. AIPO D’ARGENTO has become a national reference point in Italy and one of the most important olive oil competitions in the world.

It was held for the first time in 2004 and is organized by the Interregional Olive Growers Association of Verona (AIPO) in collaboration with the Ministry of Agricultural Food and Forestry Policies (MIPAAF).

Since 2011, the AIPO tasting panel has been officially recognized by the Italian MIPAAF to certify the quality of the produced olive oils, after a precise analysis and evaluation of their organoleptic characteristics exclusively by the method of analysis of the International Olive Council (COI).

Thus, the panel of specialized judges of AIPO D’ARGENTO is characterized by vast experience, reliability and professionalism. After the preliminary chemical analysis of each olive oil, the panel of judges carries out the individual evaluation of each olive oil sample in four phases, carrying out continuous quality and organoleptic inspections until the final rating and classification of olive oils is created.

For 2024, there was a new record of participation for the competition of Verona, with more than five hundred (500) olive oils from many olive-producing countries with a very high level of quality, which shows the interest of the international olive industry for this competition, with its monthslong olive oil evaluation methods.

Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms were honored with the first 3 places in an entire category of the competition, which is considered something unprecedented for Greek olive oils, with exceptionally high scores that exceeded 95%, provided by the recognized judges of the Italian MIPAAF, as well as 16 unique awards in total for 2024, specifically:

TREASURE Blend evoo – 1o CLASSIFICATO 2024

TREASURE Blend evoo – GRAN Goccia D’ Oro

Treasure Blend Evoo was named the best olive oil of the Italian competition for 2024, in its category.

In the second (2nd) and third (3rd) places of the category, two more olive oils by Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms ranked, which are:

FLAVORED GOURMET ENIGMA – 2o CLASSIFICATO 2024

FLAVORED GOURMET ENIGMA – Goccia D’ Oro

OLEOASTRON Gourmet Evoo – 3o CLASSIFICATO 2024

OLEOASTRON Gourmet Evoo – Goccia D’ Oro

At the same time, in the gourmet olive oil category of AIPO D’ARGENTO in Italy, another four (4) olive oils by Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms were honored with Goccia D’Oro awards, and scores exceeding 90%, which are:

MAJESTIC Blend evoo – Goccia D’ Oro

GEMSTONE Blend evoo – Goccia D’ Oro

MASTERPIECE Blend evoo – Goccia D’ Oro

SYLLEKTIKON Gourmet evoo – Goccia D’ Oro

At the same time, Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms received another extremely high distinction, also being awarded in the category of extra virgin olive oils with the third (3) place in the general ranking of all monovarietal olive oils of the competition at Verona.

In particular, FYLLIKON First Harvest Organic evoo monovarietal olive oil was declared a winner with the Goccia D’Oro award and ranked third (3rd) place in the general ranking with a very high score, among 506 samples of olive oils from many participating countries. It is worth noting that in the twenty-one (21) years that the AIPO D’ARGENTO international competition has been held, no other Greek olive oil had achieved the 3rd top place in the general ranking of monovarietal olive oils.

It should also be noted that the AGOURELAIO Early Harvest is the only representative of Greece in the award-winning olive oils of the ORGANIC olive oils, category of the international competition of Verona. AGOURELAIO Early Harvest Organic evoo was honored with a Goccia D’Oro award and with a score of over 90%.

Finally, this great success at AIPO D’ARGENTO is complemented by the Multivarietal (Blend) olive oils by Sakellaropoulos, namely PLUS HEALTH GREEN evoo and PLUS HEALTH BLUE evoo , which both ranked in very important positions in their category and both awarded the Goccia D’Oro award with scores exceeding 90%, while ARMONIA Organic evoo was awarded the Goccia D’Argento award and a score exceeding 80%.

All these extremely rare and top awards in Verona, Italy for 2024, are a special honor for Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms, as they promote Greek and Spartan olive growing at an international level and in the world’s largest international competitions.