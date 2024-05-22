analysts-weigh-in-as-bitcoin-faces-decisive-test-at-$70.5k-resistance-zone

Bitcoin approaches key resistance at $70,500 and crucial support at $67,800 as analysts closely monitor market trends.

Bitcoin is again garnering attention, as it approaches critical market thresholds that could dictate its short-term trajectory. As a result, market analysts are closely watching a resistance level around the $70,500 mark, which could set the stage for new highs or signal the beginning of a deeper correction.

Resistance at $70,500

A recent analysis by market experts highlights the $70,500 level as a major resistance point for Bitcoin. Tara, a market analyst, shared on X that exceeding this level might prove challenging.

She notes that should Bitcoin fail to breach this barrier, it might be pushed back to a support level at approximately $67,800. This particular support has historical significance, previously serving as a breakout point and potentially acting as a strong foundation if retested.

Bitcoin 4H Chart | Precision Trade

Adding to the technical perspective, Tara’s analysis highlights that Bitcoin’s RSI is slightly above 60. While this is not traditionally considered overbought territory—which is usually above 70—it does signal that Bitcoin is nearing levels where price reversals are common, hence warranting cautious optimism among traders.

Support Levels to Watch

In the event of a downward correction, several key support levels are expected to play critical roles. According to Michaël van de Poppe, a prominent market analyst, Bitcoin is presently in a consolidation zone and might retest the $68,000 mark before it can resume its upward movement. This consolidation phase suggests a healthy market correction, allowing Bitcoin to gather strength for another rally.

Bitcoin 12H Chart | Michael van de Poppe

Furthermore, Michaël highlights a key resistance level at $73,660 on his charts, a threshold that has previously proven difficult for Bitcoin to surpass. Additionally, several support levels exist where the $67,789 point might offer short-term support. At the same time, $60,748.29 and $50,521.95 are identified as potentially strong support zones that could come into play if a deeper market correction unfolds.

Supply and Demand Zones

Adding a layer of depth, analyst Ali points out that the supply zone between $70,180 and $70,600 is particularly critical, hosting over 450,000 addresses that collectively hold around 273,000 BTC. This concentration could pose substantial resistance due to the significant amount of Bitcoin held in this range.

Bitcoin GIOM | IntoThBlock

Conversely, intoTheBlock’s global in and out of the money (GIOM) data shows several “in the money” zones exist where the majority of holders are seeing profits. This decreases the likelihood of selloffs in these ranges. Notable among these are the $59,595.76 to $61,698.29 range, involving 3.26 million BTC, and the $63,800.82 to $65,903.34 band with around 960.5k BTC.

Near the current price level, the $68,005.87 to $70,108.39 range is critical as it involves many recent buyers who are “at the money.” This indicates that these levels might see heightened activity depending on market movements.