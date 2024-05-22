olympic-brewery:-steadily,-aiming-for-zero-and-beyond

Olympic Brewery continued for one more year in publishing its ESG report, which concerned the company’s strategy, goals, action pillars and initiatives, as well as the development of its relevant plan, aiming for “ZERO” and beyond! Specifically, the report included actions and practices that the company carried out in the past year, which aim to set its environmental footprint, as well as to expand its positive impact on society on the whole.

Thus, with a long-term goal leading up to the year of 2040 and an intermediate goal of 2030, the program concerns the commitments and goals of Olympic Brewery with regards to the following pillars:

Olympic Brewery’s Sustainability Achievements

Olympic Brewery is dedicated to setting its environmental footprint annually, achieving significant sustainability milestones. In the past five years, the brewery has modernized equipment and adopted sustainable practices, leading to an 11% reduction in CO2 emissions and thermal energy consumption, and a 6.5% decrease in electricity usage. A key innovation is a pilot program utilizing solar energy for thermal needs at their Sindos, Thessaloniki facility.

Raw Material and Packaging Initiatives

The brewery aims for a zero footprint in raw materials and packaging by adopting sustainable cultivation and processing practices. Initiatives include reducing the environmental impact of packaging, such as removing color from DraughtMaster kegs to enhance recyclability.

Water Conservation

Olympic Brewery has reduced water consumption by 18% at its Ritsona and Sindos factories over the last five years.

Promoting Responsible Consumption

The brewery promotes responsible consumption and expands its range of no/low alcohol products, including FIX without lemon and Somersby Strawberry & Lime 0.0%.

Workplace Safety

In the past year, Olympic Brewery achieved zero workplace accidents through a comprehensive safety program. Reports for unsafe behaviours was at 22%, and safety walks by 75% within the Integrated Supply Chain facilities over three years.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

With the “#NoLabel” campaign, the brewery promotes diversity, equity, and inclusion, ensuring zero tolerance for discrimination. The hiring of women increased by 3%, now making up 40% of the workforce and over 50% of the management team.

Community and Environmental Initiatives

The brewery collaborated with various organizations to protect vulnerable social groups and support environmental regeneration in over 20 neighborhoods across Greece.

Commitment to Value Return

Olympic Brewery emphasizes returning value to its people, partners, suppliers, the market, and society. The company remains dedicated to its purpose: “Brewing for a better today and tomorrow!” through various initiatives that show it is “more than just a brewery.”