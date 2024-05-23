bitcoin-(btc)-price-consolidation-hints-at-breakout:-will-$72k-resistance-hold?

Bitcoin’s (BTC) price has experienced a slight downturn in the past 24 hours, failing to surpass the $71,426 resistance level.

Despite this, the cryptocurrency faces minimal resistance as it approaches a significant supply zone between $70,180 and $70,600, where over 450,000 addresses have purchased approximately 273,000 BTC.

The robust support levels established below this zone reinforce the potential for bullish momentum to prevail, even amidst market fluctuations.

Bitcoin Price Consolidations

The recent market behavior shows Bitcoin’s price consolidating near critical resistance levels, with the $70,180 to $70,600 range being the pivotal zone for future price actions.

According to the 1-hour price chart, this consolidation phase could either lead to a breakout above the resistance or a temporary pullback if the resistance holds strong. The repeated tests of this range suggest that many traders are eyeing these levels to make their next move, making it a critical watch zone for buyers and sellers.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI), hovering around the midpoint, indicates a balanced market condition without immediate signs of breakout in either direction. This neutrality in the RSI could be a precursor to either a price stabilization or a bullish rally.

Delving deeper into the charts, there is a potential likelihood of a price drop further in the lower timeframe to test a confluence of metrics. One, the fair value gap below the current market price, second the demand zone that triggered the fair value gap, and third the ascending trendline. This confluence of levels acts as a magnet and could trigger further price drops before the continuation of its bullish trend.

Market Sentiment and Prospects

BTC market sentiment shows a tilt toward optimism. This bullish sentiment is buoyed by the strong support levels that have formed beneath the current trading range.

For instance, the support around the $69,000 mark has been tested multiple times and has consistently held strong, indicating a solid foundation upon which bulls can build further upward momentum. Consequently, since the Break of Structure (BOS) occurred near $69,000, there is increased buying pressure and a possible continuation of the upward trend.

As the market approaches the upper bands of the current trading range, the next levels of resistance and support become crucial. A decisive move above the $70,600 mark could open the door to higher levels around $72,000 and $73,500, which would likely act as new resistance and potential profit-taking zones for short-term traders.

However, based on the MVRV Pricing Bands, if Bitcoin maintains its trading above $65,125, the next resistance level before a potential brief correction is projected around an all-time high of $77,593.

