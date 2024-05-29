At the age of 74, Georgios Provopoulos, former Governor of the Bank of Greece, has passed away. He was born on April 20, 1950, in Piraeus. He graduated from the Economics Department of the Law School of Athens and continued his studies on a scholarship in Britain, where he received his PhD from the University of Essex, funded by the State Scholarships Foundation.

From 1979 to 2007, he taught Economics at the University of Athens. In 1990, he, along with Angelos Angelopoulos, participated in a committee established by the Zolotas Government to stabilize the economy. During the government of Konstantinos Mitsotakis (1990-1993), he served as Deputy Governor of the Bank of Greece and as Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisors.

See Also

Mitsotakis: We are looking into resources to expand the ‘My Home’ program

In 1993, Georgios Provopoulos transitioned to the private sector, working as an economic advisor at Alpha Bank. In 2004, he played a significant role in drafting the economic policy program of the New Democracy party. That same year, he was appointed to the management of Emporiki Bank by Kostas Karamanlis and subsequently oversaw its sale to the French Credit Agricole. Between 2006 and 2008, he was Vice President and CEO of Piraeus Bank.

In June 2008, the six-year term of the then-Governor of the Bank of Greece, Nikos Garganas, who had been appointed in 2002 by the previous PASOK government, ended. George Provopoulos was appointed Governor of the Bank of Greece by the Karamanlis government. He held this position during the most challenging period of the economic crisis when the country sought assistance from the troika of lenders and entered the Memoranda. His term ended in 2014, and he was succeeded by Yannis Stournaras.