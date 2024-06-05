Ellinikon: Over 30 cranes at the project – How the houses and infrastructure projects are progressing (photos)

More than 30 cranes working at the Ellinikon construction site are currently visible from Poseidonos Avenue, Vouliagmenis Avenue, and the surrounding roads, with intensive work progressing across the entire development area, as well as the initial stages of constructing the residences along the coastal front. Meanwhile, following the completion of the soil decontamination project, the foundations have been laid for The Ellinikon Sports Park, the sports center of the new Ellinikon city, with the new sports facilities set to be delivered to the public in 2025.

The data is provided by Lamda Development as part of the updates on the progress of the major redevelopment project currently being implemented on the coastal front. This includes residential developments, infrastructure projects, and other works such as the country’s largest mall and the sports center.

Specifically, in the infrastructure segment, concerning the project to underground a portion of Poseidonos Avenue, “construction work on one of the most modern tunnels in Europe is progressing rapidly, with 80% of the excavations completed and 60% of the concreting done,” as highlighted. For the flood protection projects, particularly the Trachones stream, 95% of the excavations and 65% of the concreting work have been completed, while for the airport stream (formerly known as Evryalis), the demarcation work is in full progress. The work on the Trachones stream within the airport area will be completed in 2024, and the airport stream in 2025.

Residential Developments

Regarding residential developments, the first floors of the Riviera Tower and the Cove Residences, the low-rise residential complexes on the coastal front, are visible from Poseidonos Avenue, as noted. For the tallest residential seaside skyscraper in the Mediterranean, “many cranes are working daily, and a multitude of specialized engineers, designers, and technicians are bringing the completion of the building of 167 apartments closer, all of which have either been sold or have deposits placed for their purchase.”

The cranes working at The Cove Residences are also visible from Poseidonos Avenue, where construction work is in full swing. The new 115 residences of Ellinikon, designed by the architectural firms Bobotis+Bobotis Architects and ISV Architects, have already been sold or have deposits placed for their purchase.

Both the Riviera Tower and the Cove Residences will be completed within 2026.

Regarding ‘The Cove Villas,’ the plots with seaside villas, the required demolitions have been completed, building permits have been issued for 12 plots, and the process of issuing building permits for an additional 7 plots is underway.

Additional Residential Developments

Construction has also begun on Little Athens, LAMDA’s modern residential and commercial development proposal. The initial work includes excavations for Park Rise, a 50-meter-tall, 12-floor building designed by the internationally renowned architectural firm Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), comprising 88 luxury residences. The new neighborhood of Ellinikon will feature a total of 1,115 residences and 115 commercial spaces catering to daily needs. It will also include four new residential complexes: Pavilion Terraces and Promenade Heights by 314 Architecture Studio, Atrium Gardens by Deda & Architects, and Trinity Gardens by Tsolakis Architects. The residences in Little Athens, offering direct access to the sea and the park, are expected to be completed by the end of 2026, in line with the Phase A plan.

The developments in The Ellinikon will feature “smart” management systems with appropriate infrastructure to provide services such as central control and scheduling of all household appliances, optimizing their operation based on residents’ needs and habits, and more. This is in addition to IoT infrastructure, AI analytics, fiber optic networks, and 5G.

Sports Facilities

The works for The Ellinikon Sports Park are also progressing: soccer fields, an open track, a throwing area, a swimming pool, basketball and tennis courts. Construction of the Elliniko Sports Center, which aims to become an “international sports landmark, serving athletes, clubs, and federations from around the world,” is advancing. So far, the foundation work for the athletes’ dormitory building and the new administration building of the football facility has been completed. The foundation work for the track’s spectator area and the earthworks for shaping the entire sports center are in full swing. The new sports facilities are scheduled to be delivered to the public in 2025.