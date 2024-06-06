seaplanes-in-fthiotida,-the-five-ports-undergoing-transformation

The prefecture of Fthiotida is launching faster transportation and offering unique tourist experiences with the introduction of seaplanes, as it moves forward with acquiring five new water fields within its borders.

Led by President Mr. Yannis Premetis, the Port Fund of Fthiotida, in collaboration with Hellenic Seaplanes and under the guidance of Regional Governor Mr. Fanis Spanos, is working on licensing and establishing seaplane stations in five ports: Arkitsa, Rahes, Glyfa, Theologos, and Larymna.

These projects are a top priority for the Port Fund, aiming to maximize the utilization of port infrastructure. The addition of water fields enhances transportation accessibility and boosts the attractiveness of these destinations, offering aerial tourism opportunities over notable landmarks such as the Larymna metallurgical plant, the Fokaina cave, the Mornos dam, and the extensive sandy beach of Arkitsa.

By connecting Fthiotida with Evia, Sporades, and Attica, the water fields in Arkitsa, Rahes, Glyfa, Theologos, and Larymna establish a comprehensive network of waterways, facilitating seamless travel between regions. This network supports the seaplane project and enhances the appeal of Central Greece’s destinations.

The establishment of waterways in Ag. Konstantinos and Stylida address the urgent need for transportation infrastructure, especially following the suspension of coastal ferry services. Seaplanes offer a swift and flexible alternative, bridging the transportation gap and providing quick connections to Sporades ports within 15 to 20 minutes.

Mr. Christos Staikouras, Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, expressed optimism about the prospects of the seaplane network, emphasizing its potential for sustainable development and economic growth. Regional Governor Mr. Spanos echoed this sentiment, highlighting the role of water fields in driving tourism and economic prosperity in Fthiotida.

Mr. Yiannis Premetis, President of the Port Fund, emphasized the progress in establishing waterways and water fields, underscoring the strategic importance of these initiatives for enhancing port infrastructure and promoting tourism. Collaboration with the Region of Central Greece and Hellenic Seaplanes is creating an extensive network of waterways and water fields, facilitating flexible and efficient tourist movement.

Mr. Nikolas Haralabakis, President and CEO of Hellenic Seaplanes, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to advancing seaplane operations, enhancing connectivity, and promoting tourism in the region.