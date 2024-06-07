Close Menu
    Friday, June 7

    ELSTAT: At 2.1% the growth of the Greek economy in the first quarter of 2024

    The Greek economy grew at a rate of 2.1% during the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, according to data released by ELSTAT.

    Detailed Analysis:

    Seasonally Adjusted Data:
    – GDP increased by 0.7% in Q1 2024 compared to Q4 2023.
    – Year-on-year, GDP rose by 2.1% compared to Q1 2023.

    Non-Seasonally Adjusted Data:
    – GDP saw a 1.9% increase in Q1 2024 compared to Q1 2023.

    Changes in Key Macroeconomic Parameters (Seasonally Adjusted):

    Quarterly Changes:
    Total final consumer spending: Up by 0.2% from Q4 2023.
    Gross fixed capital investment: Increased by 7.1% from Q4 2023.
    Exports of goods and services: Decreased by 2.4% from Q4 2023.
    Exports of goods: Down by 2.7%.
    Exports of services: Up by 0.5%.
    Imports of goods and services:** Decreased by 0.6% from Q4 2023.
    Imports of goods: Down by 1.7%.
    Imports of services: Up by 2.1%.

    Annual Changes:
    Total final consumption expenditure:** Increased by 1.1% compared to Q1 2023.
    Gross fixed capital investments:** Up by 2.9% compared to Q1 2023.
    Exports of goods and services:** Decreased by 5.7% compared to Q1 2023.
    Exports of goods: Down by 8.8%.
    Exports of services: Up by 1.5%.
    Imports of goods and services:** Increased by 3.1% compared to Q1 2023.
    Imports of goods: Up by 2.5%.
    Imports of services: Up by 4.8%.

    These figures reflect the overall economic performance and changes in key economic indicators in Greece during the first quarter of 2024.

