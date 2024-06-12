A total of 16,011 Social Tourism 2023-2024 Public Employment Service (PES) cheques were activated in tourist accommodation in the country between 1-10 June 2024.

Euboea emerged as the most popular destination, followed by the Southern Sector of Athens and Halkidiki.

According to an announcement, holidays can be taken until 30 June 2024.

Beneficiaries and beneficiaries can spend up to six nights in accommodation they choose from the Register of Providers.

In particular, for accommodation in Leros, Lesvos, Chios and Kos, up to 10 nights can be spent free of charge, while in accommodation in Rhodes, V. Evros and Samos, up to 12 nights can be stayed free of charge.

In addition to accommodation in tourist accommodation, ferry tickets are also subsidised. The contribution of the general category of beneficiaries is 25% and 20% for large families. For disabled persons, ferry tickets are free of charge.

- Over 16,000 people took a holiday in the first ten days of June with social tourism vouchers appeared first on en.