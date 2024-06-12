tax-returns:-how-to-submit-declarations-from-wages-and-pensions

Pensioners, employees, and self-employed individuals can submit amending declarations for retroactive income. The Independent Public Revenue Authority (AADE) has launched a platform for declaring retroactive amounts for the years 2015-2021. Pensioners and employees who received retroactive amounts during this period need to submit amending statements to report the income they received in 2023.

These declarations must be submitted by December 31, 2024, without penalties, with the assessed tax due by January 31, 2025.

For pensioners, income tax debts and fines resulting from amending income tax returns for retroactive pension amounts can be settled in 2 to 48 interest-bearing monthly installments upon the debtor’s request.

If the amending declaration is submitted late, no fine is imposed as long as the assessed tax does not exceed 100 euros. The tax payable will be based on the income tax and special levy scales applicable to the years the retroactive payments pertain to, after deducting any tax withheld at the 20% rate when the retroactive payments were made.

Pensioners specifically can request to pay off income tax debts from retroactive pension amounts in 2 to 48 interest-bearing monthly installments under a fixed arrangement.

Additionally, AADE has activated the electronic application for submitting amending tax returns on the digital portal myaade.gov.gr. Taxpayers who identify errors or omissions in their initial declarations can now submit amending income tax returns for 2023.

Submitting an amended return within the current deadline of July 26 for this year’s tax returns incurs no penalty. When a taxpayer opts to submit an amended return, the data from the initial return (in form E1) and the accompanying forms (E2 and E3), as well as the electronic information from the Tax Administration regarding earnings and withheld taxes, are automatically transferred to the new declaration.

The taxpayer does not need to start from scratch but only needs to correct errors and add any missing information. If modifications are needed in the accompanying forms (E2 or E3), these should be made first before making the corrections in the main declaration form (E1).

