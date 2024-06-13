bitcoin-price-rejects-$70k:-post-fed-recovery-fails-to-materialize

Bitcoin price started a strong increase above $68,500. BTC even tested $70,000, but post-fed there was a major bearish reaction.

Bitcoin started another decline from the $70,000 resistance zone.

The price is trading below $68,550 and the 100 hourly Simple moving average.

There is a connecting bullish trend line forming with support at $67,500 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

The pair could recover but the upsides might be limited above the $68,550 level.

Bitcoin Price Dips Again

Bitcoin price started a steady increase above the $68,500 resistance zone. BTC even cleared the $69,200 resistance zone. However, after the Fed kept the rates at 5.5%, there was a strong bearish reaction.

The price dipped below the $68,800 and $68,500 levels. The price tested the $67,200 zone. A low was formed at $67,148 and the price is now consolidating losses near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $69,969 swing high to the $67,148 low.

Bitcoin is now trading below $68,800 and the 100 hourly Simple moving average. There is also a connecting bullish trend line forming with support at $67,500 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $68,250 level. The first major resistance could be $68,550 and the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $69,969 swing high to the $67,148 low.

The next key resistance could be $69,200. A clear move above the $69,200 resistance might send the price higher. In the stated case, the price could rise and test the $70,000 resistance. Any more gains might send BTC toward the $71,200 resistance in the near term.

More Losses In BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to climb above the $68,550 resistance zone, it could start another decline. Immediate support on the downside is near the $67,200 level.

The first major support is $67,000. The next support is now forming near $66,000. Any more losses might send the price toward the $65,500 support zone in the near term.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $67,000, followed by $66,000.

Major Resistance Levels – $68,550, and $69,200.