    Job vacancies more than doubled in the first quarter – What ELSTAT data show

    The number of job vacancies in the economy as a whole, excluding the primary sector and household activities, increased 115.6% in the first quarter of this year compared to the first quarter of 2023 (70,826 and 32,850 respectively), compared to an increase of 97.9% in the corresponding comparison in 2023 to 2022.

    According to ELSTAT, a job vacancy is considered a newly created position, an already vacant position or a position that is about to become vacant soon, for which the employer has recently taken drastic action to find a suitable candidate, outside the company, and which is available either immediately or in the immediate/near future. Please note that vacancies relate to employees only.

    Vacancies are not considered to be vacancies that will be filled by:

    *unpaid apprentices, either from employers or from any social security institution.

    *contractors, who are not on the payroll.

    *staff who are rehired or returning from leave with or without pay.

    *internal transfers within the firm of existing staff.

    Vacancies in the immediate future are full-time or part-time vacancies that must be filled in no more than three months.

