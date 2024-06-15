the-“alliance”-between-memos-and-gerardos-in-hoper-and-onassis’-bet

In early 1968, Aristotle Onassis decided to proceed with the air link between four Aegean islands, Mykonos, Santorini, Chios and Skiathos, and Athens, despite the fact that there were still no ready airports on these islands that could accommodate a plane. The solution is provided by a 37-seat “SA321F Super Frelon” helicopter which a few years ago the French SuD Aviation started to build as a proposal to civil aviation based on a slightly smaller model built for the French Air Force.

Olympic Airways will receive such a helicopter in order to test the project by connecting with regular routes to these destinations during the tourist months. It will be given the name “Hermes” or “Hermes”, as it was inscribed on it, and will make a special impression on how easily and quickly one could now travel to the islands in those days. But the venture was short-lived, specifically just two tourist seasons, and at the end of 1969 it would cease regular services as it was found to be unprofitable for the company. Some photographs and shots of scenes from popular Greek films such as in “Parisiana” will remain as a memory from that time, although the later Olympic Aviation would develop a fleet of small helicopters, these would be available for charter for various uses.

Read more: newmoney.gr

