AADE: 48-hour lock-down for a multinational store in Athens – They did not submit over 21,000 receipts

Inspectors from the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) discovered cash registers that had ceased their connection with AADE for almost six months at a well-known multinational clothing store located in the center of Athens, specifically in Syntagma.

The inspectors visited the store based on the data available on their tablets from the ΕΛΕΓΧΟΣlive system, which monitors the tax behavior of businesses in real-time.

What did they find?

They found that from January 15 to June 12 of this year, the store issued but did not transmit 21,100 receipts, worth €576,000, including VAT of €111,500.

The business was fined €56,000, as stipulated by law, and the store was closed for 48 hours.

Meanwhile, inspectors are also examining the transactions of other stores in the well-known clothing chain to determine if similar violations exist there.

