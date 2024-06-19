simon-vincent:-what-the-hilton-group-is-planning-in-greece-(pics)

In Athens and the coastline of Attica, whether it’s the much-talked-about Riviera or Piraeus, in the Aegean on Paros, and the popular Ionian destinations of Corfu and Zakynthos, Hilton is now seeking new opportunities to expand in the Greek market, which has become a strategic priority for the well-known hotel giant.

The group, with its most recent addition in Mykonos, already boasts a portfolio of nine units across Greece, including Crete, Santorini, Rhodes, and Agios Theodoros, in collaboration with its local partners. Concurrently, it is preparing for a new venture in Athens: a brand-new, luxurious mixed-use destination encompassing hospitality, residence, leisure, and entertainment on Vasilissis Sofia Avenue. Following collaboration with the property owner, Ioniki Hotel, which is managing the investment, this new destination will welcome its first guests in the summer of 2025. Simon Vincent, executive vice president and president for Europe – Middle East – Africa (EMEA) at Hilton, describes the mega-project in the historically significant property in the heart of the capital as simply… exciting.

“Greece is a key market for the Hilton group,” says Vincent in his interview. “We have been present here since 1963 when the former ‘Hilton’ of Athens opened as the country’s first large international hotel. Currently, the iconic property is undergoing a multi-million euro renovation to become the first ‘Conrad Athens’ hotel under the luxury Conrad brand, featuring 266 rooms and approximately 50 luxury branded residences with the signature of our Conrad and Waldorf Astoria chains. We currently manage nine hotels in Greece and plan to almost double this number with another seven that we are already preparing,” he states. “Hilton’s presence in Europe and Greece remains strong and is continually growing.”

Simon Vincent

In the first quarter of 2024 alone, Hilton, with a portfolio of 24 different brands in over 7,600 properties worldwide and close to 1.2 million rooms across 126 countries, was opening more than one hotel per day internationally. Almost one hotel per week opened in the EMEA geographic region, including Greece.

The Presence in Greece

“The group’s portfolio in Europe includes 558 hotels and 108,610 rooms across 12 separate brands, with 245 more hotels under contract and in the pipeline. In Greece, over the past three years, we have worked very closely with owners, property investors, and local partners to operate new hotels in popular destinations such as Santorini, Crete, and Rhodes under the Curio Collection by Hilton brand, a portfolio of unique properties with special character.

Last year, we launched the Tapestry Collection by the Hilton brand in the country with a continuously operating hotel in Chania. This brand, introduced by the group in 2017, is particularly suited for older units being renovated and transformed into something new, catering to travelers seeking independent hotels with character while also providing the trusted Hilton experience.”

This summer season, the group has four new additions in Greece: Agios Theodoros Corinthia, Chania, Ierapetra, and Mykonos, under the Curio brand. Additionally, Curio in Elounda is being relaunched as an all-inclusive resort for adults only. “These new openings are perfectly aligned with our strategy to expand our presence in Greece, capitalizing on the increasing demand we are seeing, both within and from the group’s rewards program with nearly 190 million Hilton Honors members, for resorts in both established and emerging destinations.”

As for the group’s plans in Greece over the next two to three years, Vincent explains that the group aims to strengthen its presence everywhere: “We want to expand our portfolio both north and south, launching more of our brands in hotels through strategic partnerships.”

Expansion into New Destinations

The Hilton Group sees significant growth potential in major cities such as Thessaloniki and the nearby region of Halkidiki, a popular leisure destination in Northern Greece. These areas are experiencing increased demand, facilitated by improved infrastructure and enhanced airport and road connectivity.

In Thessaloniki and other major urban centers like Athens and Piraeus, Hilton identifies substantial opportunities for its brands such as Hampton by Hilton and Hilton Garden Inn. These brands offer quality, affordable accommodation while adhering to Hilton’s high service standards.

Simon Vincent highlights that the group is also targeting emerging tourist destinations, quiet coastal areas, and lesser-known islands. This includes the expansion into Karpathos in 2025, “a beautiful island known for attracting kite surfers from around the world. Overall, our goal is to balance our portfolio across the country, enhancing our geographic footprint and serving various market segments, from luxury travelers to those seeking unique boutique experiences.”

Prospects for Greece in 2024 Compared to Mediterranean Competitors

Vincent believes that the prospects for Greek tourism remain exceptional, with the country already a top Mediterranean destination showing potential for significant further growth. He cites figures from the Institute of the Greek Tourism Confederation (INSETE) indicating a double-digit increase in inbound travel to Greece (+12.3% in air arrivals during the first, seasonally weaker, four months of 2024), driven by increases from European countries and the United States.

“We also see significant interest from travelers in the Balkans, where Hilton has a strong presence and recognition. Increasing opportunities are emerging in Greece from the global trend of travel, where visitors combine work with leisure, experiencing local culture during their business trips. A prime example is the vibrant northwest region of Crete, where we launched a boutique hotel under the Tapestry brand, designed to meet the needs of professionals while providing a relaxing getaway year-round.”

While seasonality remains high, there is a trend for hotels to extend their operational periods into November, offering visitors more opportunities to explore Greece during the milder autumn months. Hilton intends to introduce additional year-round options, providing experiences that extend beyond the summer season.

