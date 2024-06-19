The Greek government enters the markets today with the reissue of the 10-year bond.

As announced by the Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) today, Wednesday 19 June 2024, an Auction will be held for the reissue of Greek Government Bonds, fixed rate 3.375%, maturing 15 June 2034, in dematerialised form.

The purpose of the reissue is to satisfy investment demand and at the same time to facilitate the operation of the secondary bond market.

The auction is being held in a positive climate as the secondary market is registering investor interest, resulting in bond prices moving upwards and bond yields falling.

The amount to be auctioned will be up to 200 million euros and the settlement date will be Wednesday 26 June 2024 (T+5).

Only Principal Dealers (B.D.) will participate in the auction by submitting, through the HADAT, exclusively up to 5 competitive bids.

- The Greek government exits to the markets with the reissue of a 10-year bond appeared first on ProtoThema English.