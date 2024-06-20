AADE: Four more shops of the clothing chain H&M locked down – They were not forwarding receipts

Another four stores of the well-known multinational clothing chain H&M were closed for two days by the Independent Public Revenue Authority.

The reason? They were issuing, but not uploading the receipts to the AADE.

Specifically, the Authority’s auditors, continuing to check the company’s branches throughout Greece, found that:

In Glyfada, from 24/01 to 24/06, 33,800 receipts, with a net value of 835,000 euros, plus VAT 201,000 euros, had not been transmitted. In addition to the lock, a fine of 101,500 euros was imposed.

In Kalamata, from December 2023 to June 2024, 12,600 receipts were not transmitted, net value 263,000 euros, plus VAT 63,000 euros. The fine reaches 32,000 euros.

In Volos, in the last three years, 125,000 receipts, with a net value of 2.4 million euros, plus VAT of 562,000 euros, were not transmitted. The fine reached 281,000 euro.

In Rhodes, from 30/01 to 15/06, 5,300 receipts with a net value of 125,000 euro, plus VAT of 30,000 euro, had not been transmitted. The fine reached 15,000 euro.

The AADE auditors have begun an audit of the company’s books to record its overall tax behaviour.

