Digital Work Card: What applies for the employees – Who is affected by the measure from 1 July

Required to use the digital work card are from 1 July for workers in the manufacturing and retail sectors, and businesses should have completed the necessary steps to synchronise with the new information system ERGANI II.

Besides, the implementation of the Digital Job Card in these sectors is inextricably linked to the operation of ERGANI II, in order to fully ensure the rights of employees, as it will be possible to record in the system any changes in working hours and overtime.

Which industries are affected

From July 1, the pilot period will cease to apply to the following sectors:

-Food industry

-Manufacture of tobacco products

-Manufacture of textiles

-Manufacture of wearing apparel

-Manufacture of leather and leather products

-Manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture, basketware and shaving

-Papermaking and manufacture of paper products

-Printing and reproduction of pre-printed media

-Manufacture of chemicals and products

-Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations

-Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products

-Manufacture of basic metals

-Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment

-Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products

-Manufacture of electrical equipment

-Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c.

-Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers

-Manufacture of other transport equipment

-Manufacture of furniture

-Other manufacturing activities

-Repair and installation of machinery and equipment

-Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles

It is recalled that in cases where a mismatch between actual employment and the entries on the digital card has been established, it is foreseen that a fine of 10,500 euros per employee will be imposed.

The new facts on six-day work

From 1 July 2024, the new regulation on the implementation of six-day working with a 40% increase in the daily wage will come into force.

In this context, work will not exceed 8 hours and overtime are prohibited. If the 6th day of work is provided on a holiday or Sunday, the employee will also receive the 75% increase in the hourly wage plus 40%.

This is a measure for specific business sectors and is intended to provide a solution for continuous flow businesses, which in exceptional circumstances and at specific times may have a greater need for employment of a sixth day a week.

Reminder that the 6-day work is legislated since 2005 and applies only to specific economic activities of continuous operation (e.g. refineries).

The change that has been made is to inform the Ministry through the ERGANI II system whether the employee is paid on Saturdays at a 40% higher salary as required by law.

The increased workload will be subject to an audit by the Labour Inspectorate to determine whether the 6-day workload is justified.

- Digital Work Card: What applies for the employees – Who is affected by the measure from 1 July appeared first on ProtoThema English.