the-ilisian:-the-new-name-of-the-hilton-athens

Inspired by the area and the facades of the building designed by the renowned Yiannis Moralis, this is the name of Athens’ new multifaceted destination at the former Hilton, which will include hospitality, residences, restaurants, sports, and wellness facilities.

The unveiling took place a short while ago in the presence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis: “It is not often that the rebirth of a building becomes a symbol of the upgrade of an entire area, and I dare say, an entire city,” the Prime Minister said, referring to a new landmark and a bridge that connects the past with the present and the future.

“The new destination aspires to be a meeting and inspiration point, to become a lively and cosmopolitan destination that will not be just Athenian, a destination that will be from Ilisia for Ilisia,” stated Mr. Achilleas Konstantakopoulos, president of TEMES S.A., the main shareholder of Ionian Hotel Enterprises, the owner of the iconic property on Vasilissis Sofias Avenue.

The new destination, set to open in 2025 after a €340 million investment, will include the “Conrad” hotel, a 5-star establishment and one of the Hilton group’s top brands. It will offer rooms and suites with views of Athens and the Acropolis, along with private, luxury “branded” residences under the “Conrad” and “Waldorf Astoria” brands. The property will feature a modern members’ club, multiple culinary and entertainment options, unique shops, and wellness and leisure experiences.

According to a study on the economic impact of the investment by the University of Piraeus, the total positive effect of the new destination on the Greek economy during its first five years of operation is estimated to exceed €1.25 billion.

