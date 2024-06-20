tokyo-2024:-sakellaropoulos-organic-farms-withthe-ultimate-10-out-of-10-in-japan

A major distinction of great prestige for a Greek olive producer with ten (10) top awards was noted in Japan, for Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms, at the renowned international olive oil competition of Japan, JAPAN Olive Oil Prize Competition 2024.

Held in Tokyo, from June 3 to 6, 2024, this international competition is considered one of the most professional olive oil competitions in the world because it applies very strict evaluation standards, based on the tasting methods set by the International Olive Council.

It is ranked in the top places of the EVOOWR World Ranking and the tasting of olive oils at the JAPAN Olive Oil Prize Competition 2024 is done by expert panel tasters of international prestige, with the method of blind tasting.

For 2024, approximately 550 olive oils from 23 olive-producing countries participated, such as Spain, Croatia, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Tunisia, USA, Turkey, Israel and more, with a very high level of quality.

Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms were honored with ten (10) high awards in the ten (10) extra virgin and gourmet olive oils that participated in the international competition of Japan, with a percentage of 100%, specifically:

With 5 gold and 5 silver awards but also scores reaching 95%, they classified in the Best Olive Oils JOOP 2024.

In particular, the 10 major awards for the organic gourmet olive oils by Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms in Tokyo, Japan for 2024 are:

FYLLIKON First Harvest – GOLD Award

AGOURELAIO Early Harvest – GOLD Award

PLUS HEALTH GREEN EVOO – GOLD Award

SYLLEKTIKON Gourmet evoo – GOLD Award

Flavored Gourmet ENIGMA – GOLD Award

MASTERPIECE Blend evoo – SILVER Award

ARMONIA Organic evoo – SILVER Award

TREASURE Blend evoo – SILVER Award

OLEOASTRON Gourmet Evoo – SILVER Award

ENSTAGMA Saffran & Sage evoo – SILVER Award

These awards in Tokyo, Japan for 2024, are another great distinction for Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms from Sparta Laconia because, based on the evaluations by the specialized judges – tasters, these innovative and limited production olive oils stood out and were recognized once again in an international level.

These 10 major and absolute awards, at the Japan Olive Oil Prize 2024, complete the unique number of 929 international awards for Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms worldwide, an evolving world record number.

It is a special honor for us when our organic, Single Estate olive products, from Sparta, Laconia, are recognized by experts in the most important global competitions for their high quality, for the innovation in their production, their unique taste and their wonderful combinations, while at the same time being in the top olive oils worldwide.

- Tokyo 2024: Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms withthe ultimate 10 out of 10 in Japan appeared first on ProtoThema English.