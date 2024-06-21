Double financial assistance for pensioners – See who is eligible

More than a million pensioners will receive a substantial financial boost during the Christmas period either through the provision of exceptional assistance (social solidarity allowance) or the receipt of the personal differential allowance.

Concurrently, around 1.5 million pensioners can expect an annual increase in December, projected to be 2.5% in alignment with inflation and GDP estimates. Simultaneously, extraordinary financial support is anticipated to be extended to five categories of vulnerable groups, including low-income pensioners, individuals with disabilities, families with dependents, uninsured elderly individuals, and minimum guaranteed income beneficiaries during the Christmas season.

The one-time financial aid allocated to pensioners and vulnerable populations stems from an allocation of €300 million generated from the exceptional budget revenues garnered through the taxation of excess profits from refineries. Personal Differential Allowance The personal differential allowance will be disbursed to pensioners who are ineligible for the 2025 increase due to individual circumstances. In the previous year, the allowance amounted to €200 for pensions up to €700, €150 for pensions ranging between €701 and €1,100, and €100 for pensions from €1,101 to €1,600, with pensions exceeding €1,600 not qualifying for the allowance. Pensioners Low-income pensioners with main pension earnings up to €700 monthly (€8,400 annually), without a personal differential or with one under €10, received a financial aid of €150 last year.

Individuals with Disabilities Persons with disabilities are projected to receive an increased benefit, which was €200 in the previous year. Minimum Guaranteed Income Recipients of the Minimum Guaranteed Income are expected to receive a supplemental amount equivalent to half of their monthly income support during Christmas. Following the 8% increment granted in December 2023, the EIC ranges from €216 to €432. Uninsured Seniors Beneficiaries of the pension for uninsured seniors and the social solidarity allowance for uninsured seniors are expected to receive financial aid totaling €150. Child Benefit Recipients Beneficiaries of the child benefit are slated to receive an additional one-time installment equivalent to the monthly sum of the benefit plus fifty percent of the total benefit amount.

