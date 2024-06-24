coinbase-btc-reserves-plunge-since-february,-reports-cryptoquant

The reserves of Bitcoin on Coinbase have been plunging for the past months. As per CryptoQuant (a popular on-chain analytics company), the BTC reserves on the crypto exchange have been decreasing since the 18th of February this year. The platform revealed the respective gradual shift in the BTC reserves on its official X account.

#Bitcoin reserves on Coinbase rapidly declining since Feb 2024 “While there were 1,044,997 $BTC on February 18, 2024, the reserves on the Coinbase exchange dropped to 878K following the increased demand due to Spot ETFs.” – By @burak_kesmeci Link 👇https://t.co/1aEIW1Q0qJ pic.twitter.com/oiUcq2aghP — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) June 15, 2024

Bitcoin Reserves of Coinbase Continue to Drain Since February, Says CryptoQuant

In its recent post on the social media platform, CryptoQuant disclosed the status of reserves on February 18. As per the company, the well-known crypto exchange had up to 1,044,997 $BTC tokens on that day. Nonetheless, it also pointed toward the spike in demand that took place after that time. According to the analytics firm, the hype regarding the spot exchange-traded funds rose to a great extent.

The spot ETFs reportedly played the role of a significant role in influencing the Bitcoin reserves on Coinbase. As a result of the respective event, the crypto exchange went through a huge drop in its BTC reserves. Hence, the BTC reserves on the crypto exchange slumped to 878K after the surged demand because of spot ETFs. This was mentioned by Burak Kesmeci (a famous CryptoQuant analyst.

Following that, in March, the crypto exchange’s BTC holdings dipped to the lowest point in 9 years. The chief triggering factor behind this was the substantial outflow in the Coinbase BTC reserves. This did not stop at that point. On the 31st of March, the reports pointed out a great drop in the crypto exchange’s Bitcoin reserves.

In May, the on-chain statistics brought to the front that the BTC reserves of the crypto exchange had further plunged. At that point, the BTC reserves were standing at approximately 267K, displaying a massive decrease from the early 418K spot. As of the 1st of June, the data revealed that Coinbase had 888,337 BTC in its holdings.

The Likely Impending Cuts in Interest Rates May Influence the BTC Reserves

In comparison with 928,743 BTC seen on April 1, the respective figure indicated an enormous drop of 40,406 BTC. Keeping all these statistics, the BTC reserves of the exchange have been going through a gradual decline. The CryptoQuant analyst also discussed the potential cuts in interest rates in September this year, implying a likely impact on the Coinbase BTC reserves.