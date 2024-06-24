bernstein-analysts-revise-bitcoin-target,-$200,000-and-$1-million-become-main-focus

Bernstein analysts Gautam Chhugani and Mahika Sapra recently revised their price targets for Bitcoin in their latest market report, which also initiated coverage on MicroStrategy. These analysts also outlined factors that they believe could contribute to BTC’s exponential price surge.

Bitcoin To Hit $200,000 And Then $1 Million

Chhugani and Sapra predicted in the report that BTC will rise to a cycle high of $200,000 by 2025 and that the flagship crypto will reach $1 million by 2033. Bernstein had previously predicted that Bitcoin would reach $150,000 by 2025. However, these analysts have now revised their targets and alluded to the institutional demand for BTC as one of the reasons they believe the flagship crypto can reach such heights.

The research firm predicts that the Spot Bitcoin ETFs will continue to record impressive demand and that the Bitcoin under management could reach $190 billion by 2025, a significant increase from the $60 billion in BTC that funds issuers already have under management.

In other words, these analysts expect BTC’s price to succumb to the supply and demand dynamics, considering that the Bitcoin in circulation is bound to drastically reduce as these Spot Bitcoin ETFs continue to accumulate a significant amount of the crypto token for their respective ETFs. Moreover, two Bitcoin halvings are set to occur before 2033, further reducing miners’ supply and thereby supporting their base case of BTC hitting $1 million.

MicroStrategy To Benefit From BTC’s Growth

These Berstein analysts also initiated coverage on MicroStrategy with an outperform rating. They predict that the software company’s stock can rise to $2,890 thanks to its BTC exposure. A rise to $2,890 represents about a 95% increase for MicroStrategy’s stock, which is currently valued at around $1,500.

The research firm noted that MicroStrategy has committed itself to “building the world’s largest Bitcoin company.” This has already paid off so far, with Chhugani and Sapra stating that the software company has transformed from a “small software company to the largest BTC holding company” since August 2020 (when it started accumulating BTC).

MicroStrategy already owns 1.1% of Bitcoin’s total supply, with holdings worth around $14.5 billion. The company’s BTC holdings are expected to increase soon enough, as they recently announced plans to offer $500 million of Convertible Senior Notes. Some of the proceeds from the proposed sale will be used to buy additional BTC.

Berstein highlighted how the company’s co-founder Michael Saylor has become synonymous with the Bitcoin brand and that the company’s position as the leading Bitcoin company has helped attract “at scale capital (both debt and equity) for an active Bitcoin acquisition strategy.” In dollar terms, Bernstein noted that MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin net asset value (NAV) per share “has grown nearly fourfold, surpassing the 2.4x growth in Bitcoin’s spot price.”

“We believe MSTR’s long term convertible debt strategy allows it enough time to gain from Bitcoin upside, with limited liquidation risk to its Bitcoin on balance sheet.” Chhugani and Sapra added.