race-to-fill-thousands-of-it-jobs

The discrepancy between demand and supply remains large in terms of available jobs in the fast-growing IT sector in Greece, where the respective vacancies are barely covered…even by powerful conglomerates.

The shortages of qualified personnel and executives are counted in thousands of people in the Greek era in the years of the Digital Transformation of the domestic economy.

As a result, the companies concerned have to fight a long race to find the employees they want, both quantitatively and qualitatively.

The “boom” which is being observed in digital projects, but also in IT services, in the public and private sector, and from abroad for the more internationalized technological services, complicates the situation even more and what will eventually happen is probably up in the air.

