“thessaly-&-evros-pass-2024”:-platform-open-for-affordable-holidays-in-evros-and-thessaly

The platform for applications to the “Thessaly & Evros Pass 2024” program, with a total budget of €4.45 million, opened today, Tuesday, June 25th, as announced by the Prime Minister during his regular Sunday update.

The program aims to support tourism in the regions of Thessaly, affected by the Daniel storm, and Evros, hit by last summer’s fires. The provided digital debit cards will cover expenses for accommodation, dining, and local transportation. The program has no income criteria, and from today, interested parties can apply via vouchers.gov.gr.

This initiative is outlined in the Joint Ministerial Decision (Government Gazette B’ 3172/04.06.2024) by Ministers of Interior Niki Kerameos, Digital Governance Dimitris Papastergiou, Tourism Olga Kefalogianni, Deputy Minister of National Economy and Finance Nikos Papathanasis, and Deputy Ministers of National Economy and Finance Charis Theocharis and Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Christos Triantopoulos.

The “Thessaly & Evros Pass 2024” platform provides digital debit cards that recipients can use until the end of their selected phase for the aforementioned expenses in the affected areas.

Program Breakdown

Destinations:

Thessaly A: For the municipalities of South Pelion, Zagora-Mouresi, and the municipal units of Agria, Portaria, Artemis, and Makrinitsa in the municipality of Volos. Thessaly B: For the municipalities of Lake Plastira, Agia, Tempi, Pyli (excluding the municipal units of Gomfoi and Pialia), and Meteora. Evros: For the municipality of Soufli and the municipal unit of Feres in the municipality of Alexandroupoli.

Time Periods:

July – August September – October November – December

Eligibility Criteria

The “Thessaly & Evros Pass 2024” has no income criteria. Eligible applicants must meet the following conditions:

Be tax residents of Greece, based on the latest finalized personal income tax return for the tax year 2022.

Not have their primary residence in the selected destinations, as indicated in the latest finalized personal income tax return for the tax year 2022.

Not be beneficiaries of the Social Tourism program for the 2023-2024 period.

The program is implemented by the National Technology and Research Network (GRNET), under the Ministry of Digital Governance.

Financial Support

Amounts:

ThessalyPassA 2024: €100 for destinations listed in Annex A.

€100 for destinations listed in Annex A. ThessalyPassB 2024: €150 for destinations listed in Annex B.

€150 for destinations listed in Annex B. Evros Pass 2024: €200 for destinations listed in Annex C.

Applicants can only apply for one of the three programs (passes) and for one or more phases as specified in Article 12. However, they can only be beneficiaries of one program in one phase they selected, following a lottery.

The financial support provided by the program is tax-free, non-transferable, and cannot be seized by the State or third parties. It is exempt from any withholding, fee, or contribution, and is not subject to any debts to the tax administration, municipalities, or their legal entities, regions, social security funds, or credit institutions. It is also not counted towards income limits for any social or welfare benefits.

