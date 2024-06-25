we-spend-half-of-each-year-working-to-pay-our-annual-taxes

From January 1 to June 24, Greeks worked solely to pay taxes and contributions. Starting today, June 25, taxpayers can spend their income freely for the remainder of the year.

The Center for Liberal Studies – KEFIM reports that Greek taxpayers must work 175 out of 365 days in 2024 to meet their tax obligations. Consequently, this year’s Tax Freedom Day is today, June 25, showing a three-day improvement over 2023 and a nine-day improvement over 2022.

This means that as of today, 100% of income earned by Greek citizens belongs to them. This calculation includes all official incomes and amounts collected as taxes by the central or local government.

Main Findings of This Year’s Study

Tax 2024: Today, June 25, marks Tax Freedom Day according to government tax and social security revenue forecasts. This year, we worked 175 out of 365 days for the state, which is three days less than in 2023. Lowest Tax Burden in a Decade: The predicted 175 working days for the state in 2024 signify the lowest tax burden in the last ten years. Tax Burden Reduction: From 2019 to 2024, the tax burden has decreased by six days, from 181 to 175 days. Deficit Consideration: If the General Government deficit for 2024 is included, Tax Freedom Day would be June 30, five days later. Comparison to Previous Years: In 2023, we worked 178 days for the state (Tax Freedom Day: June 28, 2023). Including the deficit, it moved to July 5. EU Comparison: Among the 27 EU member states, Greece has the 11th lowest tax burden (including deficits), improving from 21st place in 2022. Effectiveness of Taxes: According to OECD data, Greek citizen satisfaction with the health system is the lowest among 21 EU states, while satisfaction with the education and judicial systems ranks 16th and 17th, respectively.

Additional Resources

Full Text of Tax Freedom Day

Economic Freedom Assessment Report

Commentary

Nikos Rompapas, Director General of the Center for Liberal Studies, commented on this year’s results:

“The recent reduction in the tax burden, as reflected in Tax Freedom Day, is a positive development for citizens and households dealing with rising costs. This tax relief, a key proposal from experts in our Economic Freedom Assessment, is expected to enhance Greece’s position in the Economic Freedom Index, attracting new investments and boosting employment and prosperity.

To sustain this progress, the tax system must continue evolving toward greater simplicity, neutrality, and stability. A manageable, straightforward, neutral, and stable tax system is essential for dynamic national development, real income growth for households, and sustainable state revenue.”

The Center for Liberal Studies is an independent, non-profit organization dedicated to increasing individual freedom for every citizen through research, publications, and events.

