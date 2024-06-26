hellenic-financial-council:-“sees”-growth-but-recommends-fiscal-vigilance

“The course of Greek economy is clearly better than the average for the Eurozone and the EU for 2023 and growth is expected to continue in 2024,” stresses the Hellenic Fiscal Council.

However warns that “fiscal vigilance is needed for the coming years”.

According to the Report, “achieving fiscal surpluses from now on, outlined in the new EU economic governance framework, is necessary both because of geopolitical and economic uncertainty internationally, as well as due to Greece’s obligations to the European institutions for the gradual repayment of the Memorandum loans especially from 2026 onwards.

With regard to the macroeconomic projections for 2024 – which are subject to uncertainties with ongoing geopolitical tensions being a major risk factor for both growth, as well as for inflation in the Eurozone – the successful implementation of the forecast of the Stability Program 2024 for Greek GDP growth by 2.5% is crucial and requires the full and effective use of the resources of the Recovery and Resilience Fund.

