Kyriakou Group – Qatar Investment Authority: $1 billion investment fund in Greece

The K Group, the international investment group of the Kyriakou family, and the Quatar Investment Authority (QIA), the investment fund of Qatar, announce that they have created a $1 billion investment fund from QIA for Greece and abroad.

The fund will be managed by the Kyriakou Group (through its affiliates) and will also invest its own capital. The fund will focus on a number of sectors, such as technology, telecommunications, transport, logistics, shipping, healthcare, tourism and others, both in Greece and internationally, and will not target the media sector.

The deal comes to add to Kyriakos Group’s existing partnerships with Middle Eastern business giants, as well as other international investors.

Thodoros Kyriakou of K Group, said: “We are excited to launch this partnership with QIA. We believe that the Greek economy creates attractive prospects and opportunities for both domestic and international investors. This agreement is fully aligned with our long-term commitment to create sustainable and growing businesses across different sectors.”

Mansoor Al-Mahmoud, CEO of QIA, said: “QIA’s commitment to invest in Greece signals our confidence in the momentum of the Greek economy, which, driven by the attraction of foreign direct investment in recent years, continues to outpace the Eurozone in terms of growth. Just as with QIA, K Group’s philosophy is based on a long-term vision and a commitment to fast-growing sectors that offer solutions.”

