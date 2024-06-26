Around the world, sports teams and businesses are thriving. Leagues such as the English Premier League, NBA, and NFL are now attracting international attention, while tennis, F1, and golf have found devoted fans across every continent. As a result, viewership numbers are skyrocketing, participation has never been higher, and sponsorship deals are reaching astronomical figures.

As expected, superstar athletes are compensated accordingly. However, this is not the only factor driving their earnings. High fees from media rights and increasingly lucrative off-field opportunities have significantly impacted earnings over the years. LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Stephen Curry have each signed golden contracts in the NBA and possess advertising portfolios earning them over $50 million annually, according to Forbes.

The 10 Highest-Paid Athletes in the World – A Greek in 5th Place

Cristiano Ronaldo / $260 million

The 39-year-old Portuguese soccer star tops the list for the 4th time. His move to the Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr secured him the most lucrative contract in sports history. Even without earning a cent from his on-field success, Ronaldo would barely miss the top ten list, as his advertising and sponsorship income is equally impressive. Ronaldo’s descendants are likely set for generations.

2. Jon Rahm / $218 million

Golfer Jon Rahm is perhaps a surprising name so high on this list. His decision to join LIV Golf last December was extremely profitable, earning a guaranteed $350 million to participate in the Saudi-backed tournament. Although the Spaniard has not yet won a LIV event, he has already earned $6.6 million from seven tournaments in 2024, which would place him sixth on the official PGA Tour money list for this season (as of May 13). Rahm was also chosen to lead LIV’s 13th team, Legion XIII, a title traditionally accompanied by a substantial 25% equity stake in league franchises.

3. Lionel Messi / $135 million

After leaving European soccer for Inter Miami in 2023, Messi signed a new contract worth $100 million annually. Messi’s millions are earned through his vast influence on Instagram, where he has over 500 million followers. He has leveraged this platform to promote brands like Adidas, Budweiser, Pepsi, and Air Europa, which have paid him handsomely for his efforts.

4. LeBron James / $128.2 million

LeBron’s future with the Los Angeles Lakers is subject to much speculation after another disappointing playoff exit. The four-time MVP has a $51.4 million player option with the team, according to Spotrac, but he has also expressed a desire to play with his eldest son, Bronny, who has declared for the NBA draft while retaining his college eligibility. Meanwhile, James is likely making his last Olympic appearance as Team USA aims for gold in Paris this summer. Considering life after the NBA, James added a partnership with DraftKings in January and joined a roster of celebrities investing in PGA Tour Enterprises. Not bad for a retirement plan.

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo / $111 million

The Greek Freak is considered one of the best basketball players in the world right now, with two MVP awards and leading his Milwaukee Bucks to a championship in 2021. Beyond his sports success, he ventured into the entertainment industry with a production company debut in January. In February, he secured a partnership with Pepsi’s Starry beverage and is set to release his sixth signature sneaker with Nike later this year, solidifying his position as one of the highest-earning athletes of 2024.

6. Kylian Mbappe / $110 million

The French soccer player turned down countless offers from Europe’s top clubs and was unaffected by the deep pockets of Middle Eastern teams when he signed a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain in 2022. Additionally, his off-field earnings from a production company collaborating with the NBA and partnerships with major brands like Nike, Hublot, and Oakley have placed him among the highest-earning footballers worldwide.

7. Neymar / $108 million

Neymar’s lucrative move to Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League secured a significant salary package, including perks like a private jet and a mansion. Despite suffering an ACL tear during a World Cup qualifier in October, the Brazilian star continued signing new endorsement deals. He added the Skims underwear brand to his portfolio, launched a new soccer boot with Puma, and partnered with Fun Brands to develop his line of cocktails and mocktails.

8. Karim Benzema / $106 million

Benzema, who won the Ballon d’Or in 2022, left Real Madrid last year to join Al Ittihad. His first season with the Saudi Pro League team was hampered by injuries, prompting a return to Real Madrid’s clinic under the care of his former doctor in Spain, according to ESPN. But with $106 million, medical expenses are well-covered.

9. Stephen Curry / $102 million

While not the highest-paid NBA player on this list, Stephen Curry holds the largest contract among basketball players. His contract brings in an astronomical $75 million annually, with additional earnings from endorsement deals with Under Armour (the creators of his signature shoe line), Nissan, Sony, Chase, and JP Morgan.

10. Lamar Jackson / $100.5 million

The NFL player rounds out the top ten with a $72.5 million signing bonus he received last year with his new contract with the Baltimore Ravens, which he negotiated himself, without an agent. Off the field, Jackson partners with Oakley and StatusPro, creators of the virtual reality video game NFL Pro Era. He also owns a range of businesses, including a soul food restaurant, a production company, a record label, and a clothing line called Era 8.

