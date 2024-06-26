The Highest-Paid CEOs in the U.S. – Who Earns Over $1 Billion Annually

The highest-paid CEOs in the U.S. are not necessarily leading the world’s largest companies. Some executives at smaller tech and stock market firms earn more than those at Apple, Blackstone, and other significant players on the Fortune 500 list. This information comes from a new study by C-Suite Comp, a data analysis company that tracks the compensation of leaders at nearly 4,000 publicly traded companies in the U.S.

The C-Suite Comp released a list of the highest-paid CEOs of 2023, based on total compensation, which includes salary, bonuses, perks, and stock options. According to CNBC, CEOs often receive stocks or stock options as part of their compensation, whose value can fluctuate depending on the company’s performance and market conditions.

Here is the detailed list:

Elon Musk (Tesla): $1.4 billion Alex Karp (Palantir Technologies): $1.1 billion Hock Tan (Broadcom): $767.7 million Brian Armstrong (Coinbase Global): $680.9 million Safra Catz (Oracle): $304.1 million Brian Chesky (Airbnb): $303.5 million Jon Winkelried (Tpg): $295.1 million Jeff Green (Trade Desk): $291.7 million Adam Foroughi (AppLovin): $271.3 million Nikesh Arora (Palo Alto Networks): $66.4 million

CEOs make nearly 200 times more than the average worker, with their salary increases continuing to outpace those of their employees, according to recent data analyzed for the Associated Press by Equilar.

