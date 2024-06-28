bitcoin-price-recovery:-here-are-challenges-on-the-road-to-rebound

Bitcoin price is consolidating above the $60,550 support zone. BTC could avoid more downsides if it manages to recover above the $62,400 resistance.

Bitcoin is still struggling to recover above the $62,200 and $62,400 levels.

The price is trading above $61,500 and the 100 hourly Simple moving average.

There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance at $61,250 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

The pair might start another decline unless there is a close above the $62,400 resistance zone.

Bitcoin Price Faces Hurdles

Bitcoin price struggled to rise above the $62,400 resistance zone. BTC again declined below $62,000, but the bulls were able to protect the $60,550 support. The recent high was formed at $62,297 and the price is now consolidating.

Recently, there was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance at $61,250 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. It is trading above the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $60,580 swing low to the $62,297 high.

Bitcoin price is now trading above $61,500 and the 100 hourly Simple moving average. If there is another increase, the price could face resistance near the $62,250 level. The first key resistance is near the $62,400 level.

The next key resistance could be $62,500. A clear move above the $62,500 resistance might start a steady increase and send the price higher. In the stated case, the price could rise and test the $63,500 resistance. Any more gains might send BTC toward the $64,400 resistance in the near term.

Another Decline In BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to climb above the $62,400 resistance zone, it could start another decline. Immediate support on the downside is near the $61,450 level and the 100 hourly Simple moving average.

The first major support is $61,150 and the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $60,580 swing low to the $62,297 high. The next support is now forming near $60,550. Any more losses might send the price toward the $58,500 support zone in the near term.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $61,150, followed by $60,550.

Major Resistance Levels – $62,250, and $62,400.