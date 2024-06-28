new-$1.3-billion-acquisition-deal-by-cvc:-which-company-was-targeted

CVC Capital Partners has agreed to buy UK-based infrastructure firm M Group Services, in another deal for the private equity giant.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter, it said in a statement on Thursday but did not disclose the financial terms of the deal. M Group is valued at just over 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion), according to people familiar with the matter.CVC is buying the business from PAI Partners.

M Group provides services including design, installation, and maintenance in the water, energy, transport, and telecoms sectors in the UK and Ireland. It has worked for clients such as Severn Trent, United Utilities Group Plc, Virgin Media, and National Grid Plc, according to its website.

