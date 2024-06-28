papathanasis:-new-voucher-for-fast-internet-in-homes-coming-in-july

“ND is not in crisis,” Deputy Finance Minister Nikos Papathanasis replied on the SKY’s “Disparate” program in response to the explosive atmosphere that prevailed at the party’s Central Committee meeting, adding that “this is the healthy process and it should be done in all parties.”

Regarding the remarks of Mr. Stournaras that real estate has become 66% more expensive and the announcements of the BoE and other organizations that lower the bar of growth, Mr. Papathanasis, replied, “In 2023 Greece had 5 times the growth of Europe” adding that with this fact we cannot say that “something is not going well.”

At this point, the deputy finance minister referred to the “My House” programme which he said gave relief to more than 10,000 citizens who bought a house at a subsidized rate. “The Prime Minister is negotiating so that we can continue and have a second My House programme.”

Papathanasis also referred to the creation of 400,000 jobs, mainly for young people, investment and the return of young people from abroad, as well as support programmes.

Also referring to the Entrepreneurship Fund III, which concerns small and medium-sized enterprises and subsidizes about 75% of loans, the deputy minister explained: “The first axis is guarantee-based as we guarantee 80% of the loan and at the same time subsidize the interest rate by 2-3 points. If it does not need this condition, i.e. it has guarantees, it gets 40% of the loan interest-free and we subsidize 60% of the loan by 2-3 points.”

Papathanasis also noted that so far more than 10,000 applications have been made by small and medium enterprises.

Regarding loans for agribusiness, he said that the farmer borrows at 50% zero interest and 2 years is paid for the remaining cost.

At the same time he announced that new broadband and buildings voucher is coming as well as Gigabyte voucher to connect his apartment with fiber optics without any charge “In July it will be on air,” he concluded.

The new voucher, he explained, will give every apartment the opportunity to be connected for free, without any charge or other difficulties, with fibre optic connection, provided the building’s connection is completed first.

Papathanasis concluded by saying that the project will be incorporated into the Recovery Fund while the incorporation process will be simple, without bureaucracy. “Any citizen will be able to apply directly to the provider, as in any other case,” he noted.

