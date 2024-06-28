The Ministry of Finance is considering incentives for consistent taxpayers, as revealed by Deputy Minister Christos Dimos in Parliament.

Responding to a topical question from independent MP Michalis Khourdakis, the Deputy Minister responsible for tax matters stated that “the ministry is considering incentives for next year to provide additional financial benefits to taxpayers who submit their tax returns on time and pay the relevant taxes promptly and in full.”

According to information from protothema.gr, the Ministry of Finance and ADAE are studying a plan that includes a tax deduction:

4% if the declaration is submitted three months before the deadline and the corresponding tax is paid in full and on time

3% if the procedure is completed two months before the deadline

2% if the submission and payment are made within the deadline month.

- The Ministry of Finance is considering a tax reduction of 2% to 4% for consistent taxpayers appeared first on ProtoThema English.