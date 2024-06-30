astir-marina:-this-is-the-new-“jewel”-in-the-athenian-riviera

The Athenian Riviera is being transformed into an international destination with a cosmopolitan character thanks to ambitious projects such as that of Astir Marina Vouliagmeni.

Greece’s leading yacht club offers hospitality on large yachts, a wealth of amenities and unparalleled privacy, while its microcosm includes fine restaurants, luxury shops and the beautiful Astir Peninsula.

The architectural design of the project was carried out by the Greek firm AETER Architects, which was also responsible for the architectural design of the Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens.

According to Gala magazine, from design to operations, Astir Marina embodies a deep commitment to sustainability, a vision realized in partnership with Yacht Club Monaco.

“Our approach seamlessly combines environmental stewardship with day-to-day operations, creating a harmonious sailing experience that respects both the natural beauty of the Athenian Riviera and the needs of discerning travellers,” say architects Harry Bougadellis and Thanos Athanasopoulos.

“Astir Marina is a testament to the symbiotic relationship between luxury and sustainability, where the serene Mediterranean setting, sophisticated amenities and responsible practices combine to create an unparalleled experience that caters to both sailors and nature lovers alike.”

