captain-panagiotis-tsakos-founded-the-first-private-naval-academy

The first private TEENS Merchant Marine Academy opens its gates next September in the maritime city of Chios under the auspices of the Maria Tsakos Foundation. It is called the “International Center for Maritime Research and Tradition”.

It will offer high quality education according to the modern standards required by the maritime industry of the new era with digitalization, rapid technological development and the green transition.

The establishment of the private AEN was announced by Captain Panagiotis Tsakos last December and is the next step after the establishment of the first non-profit TEENS Naval High School in 2018.

It is the first Academy under the status of the Cyprus State Ministry of Shipping based in Greece. It is also accredited by the Cypriot government after rigorous inspections by the relevant auditing mechanism.

The AEN will be housed in the building where the Naval Lyceum currently operates. In the first phase, it will receive 20 students in the master’s department and 20 students in the engineering department.

