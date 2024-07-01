Close Menu
    The 10 Most Expensive Universities in the US: Tuition Costing Up to $500,000

    The 10 Most Expensive Universities in the US: Tuition Costing Up to $500,000

    The total annual cost of tuition and fees at four-year American colleges and universities has more than tripled over the past 60 years, from an average of $5,369 annually in 1963 to $17,709 in 2023, according to the U.S. National Center for Education Statistics.

    Tuition, however, is not the only cost. Over four years, the total bill can even reach $500,000 or more, as estimated for Columbia University, according to Self Financial.

    A large portion of that total comes from the cost of tuition itself, which Columbia clocks in at $89,587 per year. Although this price includes on-campus housing and the meal plan, students who choose to live off-campus or participate in the notoriously expensive New York City life can easily rack up extra costs.

    Self Financial reviewed all colleges and universities included in the U.S. National College Rankings. News & World Report to identify the most expensive schools to earn your degree from. The fintech firm calculated tuition and fees for each school along with cost-of-living data, such as the average food expenditure from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the average local rent, as well as other self-reported cost-of-living data collected by Numbeo.

    According to CNBC, these are the 10 universities with the highest total four-year costs.

    Columbia University, New York

    Total cost: $514,442

    New York University, New York

    Total cost: $497,402

    Georgetown University, Washington

    Total cost: $472,817

    Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts

    Total cost: $472,027

    California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, CA

    Total cost: $458,330

    University of Southern California, Los Angeles

    Total cost: $457,650

    University of Chicago, Chicago

    Total cost: $455,257

    George Washington University, Washington

    Total cost: $454,377

    Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut

    Total cost: $451,516

    Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts

    Total cost: $441,948

    The actual cost of attending can vary greatly depending on the school one attends, the financial aid they may be eligible for, and a number of other factors such as whether they live on campus, have a car, and more.

