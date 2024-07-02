Close Menu
    Trending
    Subscribe
    Tuesday, July 2

    Will Bitcoin Price Hit $70,000? Key Factors Influencing BTC Price This Week

    CryptoNews 1 Min Read
    will-bitcoin-price-hit-$70,000?-key-factors-influencing-btc-price-this-week
    Will Bitcoin Price Hit $70,000? Key Factors Influencing BTC Price This Week

    Following widespread selling pressure in the crypto market in June, Bitcoin price plunged to $60,000, with a candle wick extending to $58,488 at one point, reflecting the lack of momentum and dwindling interest among traders.

    Keep Reading

    Add A Comment

    Comments are closed.

    News

    Company

    Services