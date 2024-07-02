bitcoin-price-slips-below-$63k-as-entity-dumps-$114m-btc-to-binance,-what’s-next?

Early today, a significant market move caught the attention of the crypto community. A Bitcoin whale or institution offloaded $114 million worth of BTC to Binance. Moreover, this transaction rattled the entire market, pushing Bitcoin price lower than $63,000. In addition, fears of another selloff mounted.
Trending
- Imminent breakout? Bitcoin investors buying in the dip surges
- $60k or $80K; Where Bitcoin Price Heading by June End?
- Coinbase BTC Reserves Plunge Since February, Reports CryptoQuant
- Bitcoin Notes Major Buying Pressure Despite Dip To $66K, Analyst Hints Recovery
- When Will the Bitcoin Correction End and is $60K Possible? (BTC Price Analysis)
- Bitcoin Bet at 12 Pays Off: Erik Finman Becomes Millionaire at 18, Skips College
- Bernstein Analysts Revise Bitcoin Target, $200,000 And $1 Million Become Main Focus
- Bitcoin whale watching is ‘useless’ for information