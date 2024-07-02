Close Menu
    Bitcoin (BTC) Faces Strong Volatility On Divergent US PMI Data

    Bitcoin (BTC) Faces Strong Volatility On Divergent US PMI Data

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) is seeing shocking volatility at the moment characterizing sharp selloffs and growth. At the time of writing, the coin’s price comes in at $62,743.35, up by 2.04% in 24 hours. Prior to this resurgence, Bitcoin traded as low as 3%, however, this bearish set-up was not sustained.

