Electricity: From 13.5 cents to 20.5 cents electricity charges for July

For July, the Public Power Corporation (PPC) is offering the second-largest discount since the introduction of special tariffs earlier this year, keeping green electricity rates low for most consumers. The PPC’s 31% discount absorbs a significant portion of June’s 22% increase in wholesale prices, resulting in a household electricity rate of 0.1355 euros per kilowatt-hour. Close behind is Natural Gas, a PPC Trading subsidiary, which maintains a low rate of 0.1399 euros, slightly up from 0.1285 euros in June.

With suppliers announcing their July rates late last night, prices now range from a low of 13.5 cents to a high of 20.5 cents offered by ZENITH. Major retail providers have also restrained electricity rates, with some even reducing tariffs compared to the previous month, offering more attractive rates to consumers who maintain consistent payments. In contrast, medium and small market players have implemented significant price increases.

Specifically, the green tariff for PPC is set at 13.55 cents per kilowatt-hour, up from 11.89 cents in June, marking a 14% increase for consumption up to 500 kilowatt-hours. Beyond this limit, the rate is 14.385 cents, up from 12.642 cents last month. Protergia, with a consistency discount, offers a rate of 15.99 cents per kilowatt-hour, down from 16.4 cents in June. Without the discount, July’s price is 21.99 cents, down from 23.4 cents in June. Heron’s green Basic Home tariff is set at 15.87 cents per kilowatt-hour, a 3% reduction from June. Additionally, the Yellow One Home tariff is fixed at 9.36 cents per kilowatt-hour for three months (July to September 2024) with no commitments.

Elpedison’s rates are 14.8 cents per kilowatt-hour for the first 100 kilowatt-hours, down from 15.48 cents in June, and 18.8 cents per kilowatt-hour, up from 17.98 cents for subsequent usage. NRG maintains rates at 17 cents per kilowatt-hour in July with a consistency discount, up from 13.35 cents in June. Natural Gas offers a rate of 13.99 cents with a consistency discount, up from 12.85 cents in June. ZENITH’s tariff rises to 20.52 cents per kilowatt-hour in July, up from 16.9 cents in June. Volterra, now part of the Metlen group, offers a rate of 17.21 cents per kilowatt-hour, up from 12.9 cents last month. Elin’s rates increase to 16.637 cents per kilowatt-hour from 14.8 cents last month, and Volton offers 15.88 cents per kilowatt-hour with an initial 10% discount and a consistency discount, up from 12.92 cents in June.

These changes reflect the ongoing adjustments in the energy market, with major providers balancing between absorbing increased costs and maintaining competitive rates for consumers.

