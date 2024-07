Annual inflation in Greece was maintained at 2.4% in June, according to data released today (2/7) by the European Statistical Office (Eurostat).

Eurozone annual inflation was 2.5% in June from 2.6% in May, confirming analysts’ estimates, according to a flash estimate by Eurostat, the European Union’s statistical office.

Structural inflation, which excludes volatile energy and unprocessed food prices, also eased slightly to 2.8% per year from 2.9% a month ago.

