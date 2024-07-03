According to an analysis by shipbroking firm Xclusiv Shipbrokers, through the first half of 2024, Greeks have placed a total of 121 orders for tankers, gas carriers, freighters and container ships.

In detail:

– 65 orders in 2024 so far (Suezmax sector is their main preference with 18 orders)

– 31 orders for gas carriers, 20 orders in the current year so far (16 of the 20 orders are for the Kamsarmax sector)

– 20 orders for freighters of which 16 of the 20 orders are for the Kamsarmax sector and only 5 orders for container ships.

- Greek shipowners have ordered the construction of 121 ships in the first half of 2024 appeared first on ProtoThema English.