    Greek shipowners have ordered the construction of 121 ships in the first half of 2024

    According to an analysis by shipbroking firm Xclusiv Shipbrokers, through the first half of 2024, Greeks have placed a total of 121 orders for tankers, gas carriers, freighters and container ships.

    In detail:

    – 65 orders in 2024 so far (Suezmax sector is their main preference with 18 orders)

    – 31 orders for gas carriers, 20 orders in the current year so far (16 of the 20 orders are for the Kamsarmax sector)

    – 20 orders for freighters of which 16 of the 20 orders are for the Kamsarmax sector and only 5 orders for container ships.

