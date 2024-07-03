Summer sales 2024: When do they start – What consumers should watch out for

Summer sales begin on July 8, 2024 at stores across the country, and stores are expected to be open on the second Sunday in July.

The second half of the year will start on Sunday, with the first day of the second half of the year being the second day of the second half.

The summer sales and will run through Aug. 31.

In accordance with the legislation, shops are optionally allowed to operate on the following Sundays:

-The first Sunday of the winter sales (if it is a holiday, it is postponed to the next Sunday)

-The second Sunday of the winter sales

-The Sunday of Palm Sunday

-The first Sunday of the summer sales (if it is a holiday, it is moved to the next Sunday)

-The first Sunday after Black Friday

-The penultimate Sunday before Christmas

-The last Sunday before Christmas

-The last Sunday of each year (if there is a holiday then the shops are not open)

This means that on Sunday 14 July shops can be open.

Discounts and offers

Discounts usually apply to summer season products while promotions are usually for non-seasonal items are usually for out-of-season items.

During promotions, shopkeepers are required to have a sign posted stating that promotions are taking place and the products they are selling should clearly state the original price and the final promotional price and in no case the discount percentage.

Consumers, as defined by Article 1 of Law no. 2251/94, have every right to ask about the origin and quality of the product and traders have the obligation to answer these questions.

What to watch out for during the summer sales

As with any sale period, consumers should exercise caution during the summer sales.

If a discounted price is offered on more than 60% of all items sold, displaying the discount percentage offered is mandatory.

The discount percentage should be displayed in the storefront and in any other commercial communication.

In case there are different discount rates by product categories, the range of the provided rate should be indicated (“from …. % to …. %”).

In all other cases it will be indicated that the discounts are for selected items with reference to the corresponding percentage.

– The way in which the discounted price is calculated and displayed must be true and not inaccurate.

Shopkeepers should, in the event of an inspection, be able to prove that the old selling price shown on the signboard is correct.

Consumers should ask for a receipt. In addition to reasons of fiscal honesty, in case of purchase of a defective product, the receipt is necessary to refund the money to consumers.

- Summer sales 2024: When do they start – What consumers should watch out for appeared first on ProtoThema English.