The 10 Most Expensive Houses in the World for Sale in 2024

1. The Holme, London – €293 Million

Who wants to buy the most expensive house in the world? Known as the “White House of Regent’s Park,” this grand estate spans 16 sprawling acres and is over 200 years old, having been rebuilt in 1818. The property includes 40 bedrooms, a tennis court, a sauna, a library, a large dining room, and a garage for up to eight cars. The residence also boasts stunning views of the park’s tree-lined pond and picturesque lawn. Covering an area of 2,700 square meters, this magnificent palace was put up for sale in March 2023 by its owner, Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Sultan al-Saud, a member of the Saudi Arabian royal family.

2. Gordon Pointe, Florida – €275 Million

This waterfront complex, currently the highest-priced home in the US, could set a record if it reaches its estimated price. Located on approximately 35 acres in the sought-after Port Royal neighborhood of Naples, Florida, it occupies a private peninsula with over 200 meters of beachfront and another 300 meters on Naples Bay. Originally owned by famous stockbroker John Donahue, it consists of three multi-million dollar buildings and a private marina for yachts. The main house includes six bedrooms and an indoor swimming pool. The second residence has five bedrooms and a swimming pool, while the third residence features a T-shaped dock that can accommodate six boats.

3. Repulse Bay, Hong Kong – €262 Million

As of 2023, Hong Kong has emerged as the most expensive city and one of the best-performing markets for ultra-luxury home sales. Topping the list is a €262 million mansion in Repulse Bay. Originally purchased in 2014 by local real estate company First Group Holdings, the project involved converting a five-story apartment complex into an 11-bedroom, eight-bathroom detached house. Completed in 2019, the 2,000 square meter property features a garden and a large roof terrace with breathtaking views of the city and the sea, while its outdoor patio can accommodate over 100 guests.

4. One Hyde Park, London – €207 Million

One of the most sought-after addresses in the world, One Hyde Park, has a penthouse listed for €207 million. Spanning 1,900 square meters over two floors, it includes five bedrooms with en suite bathrooms, including a 200 square meter master suite with two bathrooms and a spacious walk-in closet. The ultra-luxury penthouse also features a split-level living room with a glass fireplace, an elegant kitchen, a cocktail bar, a home theater, a spa and state-of-the-art gym, a separate staff suite, and secure underground parking for four vehicles.

5. The Billionaire Sky Penthouse, Dubai – €191 Million

The exclusive €191 million Sky Billionaire penthouse will sit atop one of the tallest residential towers in the world, owned by Jacob & Co., in Dubai when it is completed. Inspired by the watch and jewelry brand’s most glamorous timepieces, the 2,300 square meter duplex apartment will offer breathtaking views across the Emirate of Dubai, with an indoor infinity pool facing the famous Burj Khalifa and Dubai Creek Harbour. The first floor will house an impressive 100 square meter gym, sauna and hammam, office, three living rooms, two kitchens, and two dining rooms. The top floor will feature a cinema, a family lounge, a billiards room, a massage room, and a huge 170 square meter master suite.

6. Sky Mansion Penthouse, Dubai – €190 Million

The penthouse in Bugatti’s first residential property tower in Dubai returns to the list of the most expensive homes. Located in the Business Bay District, this luxurious property includes 171 Riviera Mansions and 11 Sky Mansion Penthouses, with the premier residence priced at an astounding €190 million. This ultra-luxurious penthouse features four bedrooms and eight bathrooms, two swimming pools (one on the roof), a gym, an office, a gaming room, and a movie theater. A unique feature for Bugatti friends and potential buyers is the magical car elevator, allowing owners to move inside their vehicle directly from the garage to their suite.

7. Central Park Tower, New York – €182 Million

Ever wondered what it’s like to live in the penthouse of the tallest residential building in the world? For €182 million, you can find out. This multi-story contemporary palace spans 1,900 square meters and is located on floors 129 to 131 of Central Park Tower, with each floor connected by an impressive spiral staircase. This seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom penthouse is wrapped in windows, providing unobstructed views in every direction. For a breath of fresh air, step out onto your nearly 400 square meter private terrace high above Manhattan.

8. Casa Encantada, Bel Air, California – €182 Million

Bel Air’s most expensive residence, Casa Encantada, is available for €182 million after a significant discount from the original price of $250 million. This “Magnificent Residence” has been owned by notable figures, including former Dole Food Products chairman David Murdoch and hotel magnate Conrad Hilton. Renowned architect Peter Marino has left his mark on the 8.4-acre estate, which includes a seven-bedroom, 20-bathroom residence from the 1930s covering 4,200 square meters. The property boasts numerous amenities, including a pool pavilion with a bar and movie theater, plus an underground tunnel connecting to the adjacent Bel Air Country Club golf course.

9. 2200 Gordon Dr, Naples, Florida – €163 Million

Located in the famous Port Royal, Florida, minutes away from the luxurious Waterside Shops and award-winning restaurants, this magical residence is back on the market for €163 million. This beachfront property offers private access to one of the most sought-after beaches in the United States. The estate also features a specially designed lake in front of the villa gates. Styled in a ranch fashion, the mansion includes an indoor pool and spa, a movie theater terrace, two master suites, and access to a members-only club.

10. The Peak, Hong Kong – €143 Million

The Peak offers stunning views of Victoria Harbor and the South China Sea. Located on Middle Gap Road, this residence was initially listed for $610 million in 2018 and is now available for €143 million. The 700 square meter home includes ample bedrooms and bathrooms, a spacious lounge, and a dining area. Manicured gardens and a private swimming pool dominate the outdoor space, along with views of Aberdeen Country Park, one of Hong Kong’s oldest.

