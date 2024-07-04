2024 tax returns: 3-week period for corrections to pre-completed tax returns

Although the process of automatic finalization of pre-completed tax returns may have been completed and the relevant statements issued, taxpayers who find errors in the tax calculation have until July 26 to file amended returns.

Taxpayers have until July 26 to file an amendment return without penalty by correcting the information. If the amendment return is filed after July 26 and there is increased tax to be paid, then penalties and surcharges will follow.

According to the ADC, the process automatically finalized 422,878 returns.

From these declarations, the following results were obtained:

– 132,222 taxpayers will receive a tax refund, with an average refund of €128.

– For 237,434 taxpayers, the result of the declaration was zero.

– An additional 109,699 taxpayers are required to pay additional tax, with an average tax payment of 402 euros.

– Based on presumptions, 93,204 taxpayers and 5,093 spouses/partners in a civil partnership have been taxed.

In case a correction or completion of the above declarations is required, taxpayers have the possibility to submit, until 26/7 (deadline for submission of declarations), an amendment declaration without penalties.

At the same time, to date, 8,036 messages have been sent to taxpayers whose data have changed and it has not been possible to pre-fill and automatically finalize their returns. In the near future, messages will be sent for the same reason to an additional 6,930 taxpayers.

Similarly, information is also being sent to taxpayers who submitted returns but received, after submission, data from public/private entities that change their final incomes.

Taxpayers who have received or will receive the relevant messages must file their tax returns by 7/26.

It is reminded that income tax returns are submitted via the myAADE digital portal (myaade.gov.gr), under Applications > Popular Applications > Fiscal Year 2024 Tax Return (E1-E2-E3) > Login to the application > “Fiscal Year 2024 Returns”.

Citizens can also view and save their return and statement via the myAADEapp mobile app.

- 2024 tax returns: 3-week period for corrections to pre-completed tax returns appeared first on ProtoThema English.