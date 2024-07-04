“green-light-for-the-investment-plan-of-over-8-million-for-lamda’s-flisvos-marina

Flisvos Marina, managed by LAMDA Development and with an 8.16 million euro upgrade plan, is among the investment projects that have received the green light under the Ministry of Tourism’s approval decisions for Recovery Fund projects involving the upgrading of tourist ports. On the contrary, the applications for aid for the investment projects of the municipality of Glyfada, also in the Athenian Riviera, but also outside Athens in Nafplio and Evia, were rejected.

Specifically regarding the Flisvos Marina of LAMDA Flisvos Marina S.A., by decision of the Minister of Tourism, Mrs. Olga Kefalogianni, the application for aid for the investment project for the upgrading of infrastructure of the existing tourist port was approved, in the framework of the action for “Tourism Development” of the Recovery and Resilience Fund. The project includes, inter alia, the construction, extension, modernisation of buildings – modernisation of the boat docking supervision tower – upgrading of the public commercial WC, construction to ensure accessibility for people with disabilities, purchase, transfer and installation of equipment to the extent that it serves the needs of the activities that make the port either a sports infrastructure or multifunctional (e.g. investment in mechanical equipment with reduced energy consumption, etc.), investment in the upgrading of the surrounding area, investment in the construction of the port and the construction of a new port.

In the Athenian Riviera, the second application for aid for the investment project “Upgrading of tourist ports of the municipality of Glyfada” was rejected, where the municipality of Glyfada itself was the beneficiary. The decision, as to the reasons for rejection, refers to individual issues concerning the zoning decision and the decision or concession agreement (the ports under the jurisdiction of the municipality of Glyfada do not have zoning in accordance with the provisions of Law 2160/93), the permit or approval of the operation of the tourist port, the special operating regulations, the decision of the approval of environmental conditions in force or the application for its renewal, the submission of the final studies to the competent licensing authority, etc.

