when-are-dypa-and-efka-lump-sum-benefits-paid

A total of €54,700.00 will be paid to 48,850 beneficiaries, from July 8 to 12, 2024, under the scheduled payments of the e-EFKA and the Public Employment Service (DYPA).

Specifically, as the Ministry of Labor and Social Security said in a statement:

From 8 to 12 July, 14,000,000 euros will be paid to 800 beneficiaries by e-EFKA, following the issuance of decisions on flat-rate payments.

From DYPA will be paid:

– 18 million to 30,000 beneficiaries for unemployment benefits and other benefits.

– 700 thousand euros to 1,000 mothers for subsidized maternity leave.

– 18 million to 17,000 beneficiaries under subsidised employment programmes.

– 4 million to 50 beneficiaries of the “My House” programme.

