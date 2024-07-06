Close Menu
    When are DYPA and EFKA lump-sum benefits paid

    When are DYPA and EFKA lump-sum benefits paid

    A total of €54,700.00 will be paid to 48,850 beneficiaries, from July 8 to 12, 2024, under the scheduled payments of the e-EFKA and the Public Employment Service (DYPA).

    Specifically, as the Ministry of Labor and Social Security said in a statement:

    From 8 to 12 July, 14,000,000 euros will be paid to 800 beneficiaries by e-EFKA, following the issuance of decisions on flat-rate payments.

    From DYPA will be paid:

    – 18 million to 30,000 beneficiaries for unemployment benefits and other benefits.

    – 700 thousand euros to 1,000 mothers for subsidized maternity leave.

    – 18 million to 17,000 beneficiaries under subsidised employment programmes.

    – 4 million to 50 beneficiaries of the “My House” programme.

